The desperate search for a popular Wigan Athletic fan who went missing last week has been given fresh impetus by the team he supports.

Latics players and back room staff were pictured today with a new banner appealing for help in tracking down Darren Orme who has not been seen for almost a week now,

He was last sighted on Beech Hill Lane on the evening of Wednesday March 5, wearing blue jeans, blue trainers, a navy blue Wigan Athletic jumper and a black gilet coat.

His disappearance has prompted an almost unprecedented local public response with scores of people joining in organised searches in the area.

Emergency services were seen on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal yesterday morning (March 10) at the back of Woodhouse Lane as part of the official search, but they eventually moved on.

Requests are also being made for people in the Woodhouse Lane, Park Road and Frog Lane areas to check ring door bell footage from the night of March 5, particularly between 7pm and 10pm and also from 8pm onwards on Thursday March 6.

Darren’s vanishing has united the town’s two professional sports teams.

Yesterday Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “Everyone in Wigan will know Darren – a familiar face seen each day walking up Beech Hill for his morning paper.

"Now, it’s our turn to show the strength of our community spirit and stand together in supporting his family and friends, hoping for a positive outcome.”

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Darren’s family said they were “so grateful” to everyone who took part in the search and they were “hopeful” that he would return home.

Police have also thanked everyone involved in the search and those who have helped in other ways, such as by providing information for officers and sharing appeals.

Darren is described as 6ft 3ins tall, of slim build, with short red/ginger hair.

The picture posted on social media by Wigan Athletic was accompanied by the message: “Anyone with any information on Darren’s whereabouts please contact @GMPWigan immediately.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 0161 856 7390, 0161 856 7969 or 101, quoting log number 2423 of March 6.