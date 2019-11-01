Mixed injury news for Wigan Athletic ahead of Swansea visit

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook has revealed Josh Windass is 'fully fit' to face Swansea City this weekend - although Lee Evans has suffered an injury setback.



Evans had returned to training with the first team at the beginning of the week after recovering from a calf problem.

But after suffering a relapse, the Wales international midfielder is back to square one.

Scotland centre-back Charlie Mulgrew will also sit out the game as he recovers from a hamstring injury picked up at Derby 10 days ago.

"Lee's had a slight recurrence of his calf problem, and he won't be involved this weekend," reported Cook.

"Charlie won't feature either, but he's back on the grass which is great.

"He'll be back in the fold after the international break, and we're all looking forward to that.

"Tom Pearce is also back on the grass, and it's great to see him after being out for so long."

Windass is a welcome addition to the fold, having been left behind - along with Michael Jacobs - for last weekend's 2-2 draw at Bristol City.

In his post-match media conference at Ashton Gate, Cook explained the reasoning behind Windass' absence.

When asked if Windass was injured, Cook replied: "Josh has just been having a calf problem for a little while, and you've got to be careful with the games coming thick and fast.

"We left Michael Jacobs out because of similar stuff, and we've got a little bit of squad rotation in those areas that can work in our favour."

That led to the player's father, Dean - the former Hull and Bradford star - to tweet later that evening: "Josh didn’t have a calf problem today, not true."

Cook was happy to clear up the situation during Friday's pre-Swansea press briefing at Euxton.

"I said at Bristol that we were protecting Josh, like Michael Jacobs who's had a hamstring injury," said the Latics boss.

"Michael was left at home, same as Josh was left at home...Josh wasn't injured.

"I fully respect everyone's opinion, and everybody's entitled to that opinion.

"For Dean to come out and comment, he's fully entitled to comment...his son was not injured last Sunday.

"It's like Michael Jacobs, who played against Forest, and was then left out because he'd had a hamstring injury.

"There's no story there from my point of view...there may be from other places...but from my point of view, none whatsoever.

"And as for social media...I don't do that.

"We live in a society where there's freedom of speech, and that's quite right.

"Personally, I don't choose to engage with people on social media.

"I'm a football person, I'm a football manager, I know I will be criticised and I would like to think I take that criticism, and I accept it.

"There's two sides to every story, but I would never get involved in a tit-for-tat debate."