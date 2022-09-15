Mixed international call-up news for Wigan Athletic contingent

The 33-year-old has been named in Stephen Kenny's national squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures against Scotland and Armenia.

McClean was given the captain's armband for their last outing, the 1-1 draw against Ukraine in Poland which saw him pick up his 94th cap.

James McClean

Only six men are currently ahead of McClean on the Irish list - Robbie Keane (146), Shay Given (134), John O’Shea (118), Kevin Kilbane (110) Steve Staunton (102) and Damien Duff (100).

Surprisingly, Will Keane has missed the cut, despite scoring three goals in Latics’ opening eight league games.

Meawhile, Josh Magennis has been recalled to the Northern Ireland squad for their Nations League matches against Kosovo and Greece this month.