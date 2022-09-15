Mixed international call-up news for Wigan Athletic contingent
Wigan Athletic star James McClean will get the chance to edge closer to the '100 Club' for the Republic of Ireland later this month.
The 33-year-old has been named in Stephen Kenny's national squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures against Scotland and Armenia.
McClean was given the captain's armband for their last outing, the 1-1 draw against Ukraine in Poland which saw him pick up his 94th cap.
Only six men are currently ahead of McClean on the Irish list - Robbie Keane (146), Shay Given (134), John O’Shea (118), Kevin Kilbane (110) Steve Staunton (102) and Damien Duff (100).
Surprisingly, Will Keane has missed the cut, despite scoring three goals in Latics’ opening eight league games.
Meawhile, Josh Magennis has been recalled to the Northern Ireland squad for their Nations League matches against Kosovo and Greece this month.
Magennis is one of six changes from the Nations League quadruple header in June, having missed those fixtures through injury.