'Moore to come', promises Wigan Athletic star Kieffer

Kieffer Moore is confident his first goal for Wigan Athletic will open the floodgates.

The 27-year-old got off the mark at the lucky 13th attempt against Swansea, reward for another outstanding display of lone striking.

Unfortunately, it was in vain as - despite Latics dominating the majority of an entertaining encounter - a stoppage-time winner have Swansea a 2-1 victory.

"Yeah it's definitely a bittersweet moment for me," acknowledged Moore.

"To have played so well, and yet come away with nothing, it's hard to take.

"I'm buzzing to have got off the mark in a Wigan shirt, and long may that continue.

"Hopefully the goals will come thick and fast now."

Moore has hit the woodwork and been denied countless times by fine goalkeeping and defending so far this season.

But his eyes lit up when Latics were awarded a penalty in the 21st-minute for a foul on Chey Dunkley.

"I knew I was taking it, and I knew I'd score, the Wales international revealed.

"It's probably the longest I've had to wait for a goal in a good while.

"But it doesn't change the way I play, I believe I bring a lot to the team.

"Goals are only a part of my game, and hopefully there's a lot more to come."