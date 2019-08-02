Moore transfer business on the way for Wigan Athletic!

Wigan Athletic are working hard to make Barnsley striker Kieffer Moore their eighth summer signing - but it won't be in time to feature this weekend.

The big striker looks to be on his way to the DW, with a fee believed to have been agreed with his South Yorkshire club.

But with the deadline for Saturday's Championship opener with Cardiff having passed, there won't be a dramatic debut against the Bluebirds.

Latics have already brought in four players during the last 48 hours, in the form of Everton midfielder Joe Williams, Chelsea right-back Dujon Sterling, Portsmouth forward Jamal Lowe and former Stoke goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai.

They follow the signings earlier this summer of goalkeeper David Marshall, midfielder Lewis Macleod and left-back Antonee Robinson.

Williams and/or Macleod are expected to make their debuts against Cardiff, with skipper Sam Morsy having been ruled out with a hamstring niggle.