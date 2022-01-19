Morecambe boss slams referee after Wigan Athletic loss
Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson hit out at referee Samuel Barrott for letting down his side at both ends during the 2-1 home defeat against Wigan Athletic.
The Shrimps belied their lowly League One status with a rip-roaring opening 45 against Leam Richardson's promotion chasers.
They deservedly led through Cole Stockton's seventh-minute opener, only to concede an equaliser in first-half stoppage-time to Will Keane.
Wigan upped the ante in the second and deservedly took the spoils through substitute Stephen Humphrys' first league goal for the club with 17 minutes to go.
But not only did Robinson feel there was a foul by Humphrys before he planted home his header, the Morecambe boss also says his men were denied a stonewall penalty in the closing stages
“It’s very hard to be critical of the players," he said. " We went toe to toe against one of the best teams in the league.
“The (winning) goal is a foul and there is a blatant penalty for handball. I would love to hear the ref’s explanation for that.
“No doubt we will get another apology, it will be the fourth of the season.
"It was that blatant I don’t think we needed to appeal.”
