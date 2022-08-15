Much more to come from Max Power following Wigan Athletic milestone

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old midfielder's appearance against Bristol City on Saturday was his 200th in Latics colours.

After winning promotion to the Championship three times with Latics, he says the next step now is consolidating in the second tier.

Max Power in action against Bristol City

And on a personal level, he believes his prime years are still ahead of him.

“To hit 200 appearances is a huge achievement for me," he said. “I remember leaving Tranmere Rovers and signing for Wigan, and it was the first time I’d left a football club because I had been there since I was eight years old.

“It was a new challenge for me and a fresh start, and one that couldn’t have gone any better.

“I played a lot of football and got promoted, and I have loved every minute of being here since then.

“First and foremost, I love to play every game, and if that means breaking records along the way, that’s great.

“I look after myself to try and make myself available for every game, and the more appearances I can get for this club, the better.

“I’m extremely proud to have three League One titles with this club, but I hope last season’s title win will be the last...because I want us to stay at this level and look ahead rather than look back."

Power has remained a virtual ever-present during his two spells with Latics, after being snapped up from Tranmere in 2015.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of a 10 years since I turned professional,” he acknowledged. “I’ve been involved in relegations and promotions, and it never seems to be dull or boring!

“I came through at Tranmere, and I owe a lot to them for putting me on the path to becoming a professional career.

“I’ve obviously now played a large part of my career at Wigan Athletic, and I feel like I’ve got a special bond with the supporters and the club itself.

“I love being here, and it’s a club that I hold dear to my heart.

“I think sometimes people don’t realise just how young I was when I first came here.

“I was only 21 and had just come out of League Two with Tranmere, so I feel like I’ve developed massively as a footballer, and most importantly, a person.

“For myself now, I am 29 years old and coming into my peak years.

“I feel fitter than ever, have loads of experience under my belt, and I’m hoping it’s going to be another successful season.”

Having picked up plenty of silverware during his career, Power admits success this term would be consolidation in the Championship.

“As a football club, we want to keep moving forwards,” he said. “We don’t want to run before we can walk, but we want to be really competitive this season.

“The biggest aim at the moment following what the club has been through is consolidation.

“First and foremost, we want to secure safety in the division, and anything else after that will be a bonus.

“It is all about making those small steps and striving to become an established Championship club again.