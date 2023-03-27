News you can trust since 1853
National boss has no worries about losing former Wigan Athletic coach despite interest

Roberto Martinez insists Anthony Barry will remain on his coaching staff in Portugal - despite interest in his services from Bayern Munich.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read

Barry, who was part of Paul Cook's coaching staff at Wigan Athletic, worked with Martinez in recent years with the Belgium national side, before switching to Portugal at the end of last year.

He's been combining that with his day-to-day work at Chelsea, where he moved when Latics were placed into administration in the summer of 2020.

Roberto Martinez with trusted lieutenant Anthony Barry
Although Frank Lampard was Chelsea boss at the time, Barry stayed on when Thomas Tuchel was appointed at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel has just taken charge at Bayern Munich, and immediately voiced his intention to add Barry to his staff.

And the 36-year-old Liverpudlian is understood to be keen on the switch.

However, Martinez – himself a former Latics player and manager – says any change in circumstance at club level will not have an effect at international level.

"I've been with Anthony for many years," he told Sports Max. "What happens in international football has nothing to do with club football.

"If there's a change, it'll be from club to club."

Chelsea are believed to be unhappy at Tuchel namechecking Barry during a press conference over the weekend.

Latics fans will remember Chelsea's actions when they took Barry, for whom they refused to pay any compensation despite the well-documented crisis at the DW at the time.

Barry was brought to Wigan by Cook in the summer of 2020 after cutting his teeth in the coaching ranks at Accrington Stanley.

