National League visit added to Wigan Athletic pre-season schedule as part of weekend double-header

Wigan Athletic have added a visit to National League side AFC Fylde to their pre-season schedule, taking the tally to four fixtures in July.

Latics had already confirmed friendlies with Accrington Stanley, Chorley and Blackburn Rovers, but have added a fourth fixture as part of a weekend double-header.

A trip to Accrington Stanley, who are led from the dugout by former Latics player and first-team coach John Doolan, will kick-off the club’s pre-season schedule on Saturday, July 13 (2pm) for two 60-minute halves at the Wham Stadium.

Shaun Maloney’s side will then travel to Victory Park to face National League North side Chorley FC on Friday 19 July 2024 (7:30pm kick-off) before resting up and making the short journey to the Fylde Coast less than 24 hours later where they will take on AFC Fylde at Mill Farm, with a 3:00pm kick-off.

Rounding off July, Wigan Athletic will then host Championship side Blackburn Rovers at the newly-named The Brick Community Stadium on Saturday, 27 July 2024 (3pm kick-off).

Ticket details for all pre-season fixtures will be confirmed in due course, the club said in a statement.

The club has also confirmed that further pre-season fixtures will be announced in the coming weeks ahead of the 2024/25 League One campaign, which will begin on the weekend of August 10/11.