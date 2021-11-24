'Never-say-die' Wigan Athletic ready for Plymouth challenge - Will Keane

Wil Keane in action at Cambridge

Latics trailed 2-0 with only six minutes remaining at the Abbey Stadium.

But after Keane found the bottom corner with a low drive, Callum Lang equalised three minutes later to secure a precious point.

The result saw Latics slip down to fourth in the League One table, two points behind leaders Rotherham, but with a game in hand.

“I think it’s a hard-fought point," said Keane. “Once again, we showed great character to get back into the match.

"It was disappointing to go 2-0 down and we felt - even at half-time - if we get the next goal, we could go and win the match.

“At 2-0, it was a big mountain, although we did it at Fleetwood. Time was running out but the lads kept going, and we showed that team spirit and we’ve done that now several times.

"Hopefully that’ll be a valuable point and it keeps us ticking over."

Latics looked like paying a high price for failing to turn a decent first-half performance into goals on the scoreboard.

“I think we dominated the game throughout," said Keane. "They entered our box a couple of times, and we should’ve been a little more aggressive and defended the box a bit better.

"That’s not down to one player, that’s us as a team. We know that we’ve got to improve that, especially coming here.

“We kept going, kept pushing on and probably if we had that little bit more quality, we could’ve carved out a few more chances. We’ll take it and move on.

“It’s that never-say-die attitude of just to keep going to the end.

"We know that we’ve got the quality - and we even saw tonight with the impact of the subs - and they gave us that edge and made the difference.

“I thought Jordan (Jones) made a great impact and Thelo (Aasgaard) as well.

"We know that we’ve got that strength in depth, and it was frustrating that we couldn’t break the deadlock sooner.

"But we’ll take it after the two-goal deficit, move on, and go into Saturday (at Plymouth) full of confidence again.”