New all ex-Wigan Athletic management team confirmed at Accrington Stanley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 52-year-old was given the Morecambe job in November last year following the departure of Derek Adams.

He steered the Shrimps - for whom he played during his long and distinguished playing career - to a 15th-placed finish in League Two against a backdrop of financial issues at boardroom level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ged Brannan has joined fellow Latics old-boy John Doolan on the coaching staff at Accrington

But he has opted to return to a club he also played for, before going on to manage the Under-23 side.

He'll be working under John Doolan, who played for Latics before coaching at youth and first-team level.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be back working with John," said Brannan. "He's a fantastic manager, and he's a great friend of mine as well.

"We've always wanted to work together and we've got an opportunity now to push on, with great support from Andy Holt and David Burgess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'll always have a place in my heart for Morecambe and there's a lot of lovely people over there.

"It gives us the chance to work together and look at players, bring players in, and I can't wait to get started now."

Doolan added: "I'm so happy. First and foremost, Ged is a top man, but he's a top coach as well, and he's proved that when he was here with the Under-23s.

"He's gone to Morecambe and then stepped up into the manager's role, and excelled there as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ged knows everything about the club, he knows how I work, I know how he works, I know we can work together, and that's why I've asked him to come back here.

"I just want to thank the board for helping me to get Ged back here, it's a weight off my mind, and he's now going to be part of the player recruitment, so he'll have a massive say on the players that come in."

Brannan also chose to pen a parting message to the Morecambe fans.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank all involved with Morecambe Football Club, from the board to the players, the backroom staff, those working behind the scenes and the fans, for their support during my time at the club," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was always a goal of mine to become a first team manager, so to be able to do that at a club which I hold so close to my heart has been a dream come true.

“Leaving Morecambe has undoubtedly been the hardest decision of my life, and one which wasn’t taken lightly, though I feel it is the right time for me and my family to step away.

“I mean every word when I say it truly saddens me to leave, though I don’t see a way in which I could continue given the current situation.

“To be up against what we have been with staffing issues, ownership challenges, the embargo, points deduction and late wages, I couldn’t be prouder of what we have achieved this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In light of these challenges, what has become even more apparent to me over the past seven months is just how special this club is, with excellent support inside and out.

"The fans must stick together more than ever to keep pushing forward. I wish everyone involved with Morecambe all the very best moving forward, and I thank you once more for allowing me to manage this great football club.”

Morecambe CEO Ben Sadler said: “I am bitterly disappointed we find ourselves in a position where we are losing our second manager this season due to circumstances beyond our control.

“Ged is a good man, a top manager and will no doubt go on to do great things in his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been a joy working with him this season and he has made so many positive contributions, club wide, during his spell here.

“It is devastating to see what is happening at the moment, we continue to do our best to steer the ship through these choppy waters and to a better place, although it is becoming ever more difficult.