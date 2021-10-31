New-boy happy with Wigan Athletic introduction
Jason Kerr couldn't mask his delight at marking his Wigan Athletic league debut with a clean sheet and three points against 10-man Burton.
The big centre-back - a big-money summer signing from St Johnstone - has had to be patient to get his opportunity in the backline.
But he slotted in well alongside Curtis Tilt and Jack Whatmough as Latics bounced back from the midweek loss to Lincoln.
“I’m delighted to make my league debut, I thought it went very well," he said.
“We went 1-0 up and I thought we were dominant, even before they got a man sent off.
“We could’ve easily got sloppy but I felt that it was a professional performance from the lads and we managed to get the job done."
Latics switched to a back three to accommodate Kerr's inclusion, and he didn't put a foot wrong in a familiar position.
"Last season at St Johnstone, I played that position, I was on the right of a back three, so it was pretty familiar to me," he said.
"I slotted in there with ease and I feel like I’ve done well.
“It has been difficult because last season I played basically every game.
"But I didn’t expect to come straight into the squad and I knew that the squad were doing really well when I first came.
“I wasn’t expecting to force myself in but I’ve been patient and I’ve taken my chance when the gaffer gave it to me."
