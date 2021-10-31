New-boy happy with Wigan Athletic introduction

Jason Kerr enjoys the celebrations following Latics' second goal against Burton

The big centre-back - a big-money summer signing from St Johnstone - has had to be patient to get his opportunity in the backline.

But he slotted in well alongside Curtis Tilt and Jack Whatmough as Latics bounced back from the midweek loss to Lincoln.

“I’m delighted to make my league debut, I thought it went very well," he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We went 1-0 up and I thought we were dominant, even before they got a man sent off.

“We could’ve easily got sloppy but I felt that it was a professional performance from the lads and we managed to get the job done."

Latics switched to a back three to accommodate Kerr's inclusion, and he didn't put a foot wrong in a familiar position.

"Last season at St Johnstone, I played that position, I was on the right of a back three, so it was pretty familiar to me," he said.

"I slotted in there with ease and I feel like I’ve done well.

“It has been difficult because last season I played basically every game.

"But I didn’t expect to come straight into the squad and I knew that the squad were doing really well when I first came.

“I wasn’t expecting to force myself in but I’ve been patient and I’ve taken my chance when the gaffer gave it to me."