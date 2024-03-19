New play park final part of redevelopment project
William Fosters playing field in Ince is now the proud host to one of the borough’s Football Foundation hubs, boasting state-of-the-art pitches and facilities.
The new play area, replacing one previously on the site, is the final part of the plans and is scheduled to open to the public in the spring.
It will include fully accessible play equipment for children and young people, including a double zip wire feature and a wheelchair-friendly roundabout, all of which is next door to the pitches and changing rooms.
Councillor David Molyneux MBE, Leader of Wigan Council, said: “We’re delighted that work is starting on the play area that will be open in time for when we hope the weather will improve in spring and summer.
“We know the old play area was a popular one and these facilities are a huge improvement on what we had before.
“Through Wigan Council’s investment and the partnership working with the Football Foundation, this entire site has now been transformed – this play area provides the finishing touches and we can’t wait to see it open.
“With the pavilion and café now open, it has become a community hub and the play area will offer families a fun and safe option to help entertain youngsters.”
The William Fosters football hub includes the Ella Toone pitch, which opened last year. Both that site, and the other hub at Laithwaite Park in Wigan, has seen £13m worth of investment, more than £5m of it from Wigan Council.
In addition to the playing facilities, both sites have new car parks and pavilions with changing rooms, a community café and education room.
The facilities at William Fosters are operated by Leisure United, for more information, visit: leisureunited.com/hub/wigan-william-fosters/