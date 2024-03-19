New play park final part of redevelopment project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

William Fosters playing field in Ince is now the proud host to one of the borough’s Football Foundation hubs, boasting state-of-the-art pitches and facilities.

The new play area, replacing one previously on the site, is the final part of the plans and is scheduled to open to the public in the spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will include fully accessible play equipment for children and young people, including a double zip wire feature and a wheelchair-friendly roundabout, all of which is next door to the pitches and changing rooms.

Coun Rehman, former member Jim Moodie, Coun Sharratt and Coun Molyneux MBE at the site in 2022

Councillor David Molyneux MBE, Leader of Wigan Council, said: “We’re delighted that work is starting on the play area that will be open in time for when we hope the weather will improve in spring and summer.

“We know the old play area was a popular one and these facilities are a huge improvement on what we had before.

“Through Wigan Council’s investment and the partnership working with the Football Foundation, this entire site has now been transformed – this play area provides the finishing touches and we can’t wait to see it open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the pavilion and café now open, it has become a community hub and the play area will offer families a fun and safe option to help entertain youngsters.”

The William Fosters football hub includes the Ella Toone pitch, which opened last year. Both that site, and the other hub at Laithwaite Park in Wigan, has seen £13m worth of investment, more than £5m of it from Wigan Council.

In addition to the playing facilities, both sites have new car parks and pavilions with changing rooms, a community café and education room.