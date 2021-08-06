New skipper - and triple injury headache - for Wigan Athletic ahead of Sunderland opener

Tendayi Darikwa will skipper Latics next term, with Max Power vice-captain

He takes over from goalkeeper Jamie Jones, who skippered the side last year as the senior figure both on and off the pitch.

Max Power, who returned to the club earlier this summer, has assumed the mantle of vice-captain.

And boss Leam Richardson has explained his decision, which he says is no slight whatsoever on Jones, his trusted lieutenant over a number of years.

"Last year, I think Jamie more than deserved to lead the club, because he was one of the senior players who really represented the club so well," Richardson said.

"He was one of those who really wanted to stay and drive this club forward, never showing any sign of dipping out - whether that be form, emotionally, or wanting to leave the club.

"I felt he was someone the rest of the lads could relate to, and he was a massive figure in us achieving our goal of staying in the division.

"Personally, though, I've always enjoyed outfield players captaining the side - going back to when I was a player.

"Jamie remains a key figure, more of a club captain I would say.

"He has a really good relationship with both myself and the rest of the players, and he's going to be someone I'll be relying on for that during the season."

Richardson previously worked with Darikwa at Chesterfield, before bringing him to Wigan from Nottingham Forest midway through last term.

Explaining the decision to redistribute the armband, Richardson continued: "I think we're quite fortunate in that we have a number of senior figures - Max Power, both goalkeepers, Jack Whatmough, Tom Naylor and Tendayi - who set standards in that area and have captained teams.

"Tendayi is just someone I see who sets standards consistently every single day, he's one of those I have a close relationship with, as I do with Max, and through the three of us we feel we can manage any situation."

Richardson has three injury issues ahead of Saturday's League One opener at Sunderland.

Defender Tom Pearce, midfielder Jordan Cousins and forward Gwion Edwards are all doubtful after reporting niggles last week.

"We're still monitoring those three, we'll have to see," the Latics boss added.

"Tom hurt his ankle in the Stoke game, Gwion jarred his back and has been having a few spasms, and Jordan's had a little flare around the Achilles.

"We've not started and we're already talking about injuries, but we're used to it after last year!"