Ryan Lowe kicked off his maiden press conference as Wigan Athletic's new head coach with an appeal to bring home missing Darren Orme.

The search for Orme is now well into its second week, with the 54-year-old not having been seen since last Wednesday night (March 5).

Both the Latics and Warriors squads have shown their support for the search by being pictured holding a huge banner including all relevant details.

Ryan Lowe shows his support for the efforts to find missing Darren Orme before his maiden press conference as Latics head coach

And Lowe showed how in tune he already is with the Latics community by making mention of Darren before fielding questions on his new role.

"I'd just like to start - and I'll hold this poster up as well for the cameras - by saying we're all thinking of Darren and his family," he said.

"Everyone at this football club is fully behind the campaign to get him home safely to his family.

"And hopefully we'll see him here at the Brick very soon to watch his beloved Wigan Athletic."

The comments came less than 24 hours after Warriors head coach Matt Peet had underlined the importance of the community - 'to turn out and try to help the family the best we can' – during his own media conference.

"I think both clubs are trying to raise as much awareness as we can and hopefully we can bring him home safely,” said Peet.

"I know there’s a lot of concern and rightly so, I think when anything happens like this a community has got to turn out and try to help the family the best we can so they’re all in our thoughts and best wishes.”

Earlier in the week, Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “Everyone in Wigan will know Darren – a familiar face seen each day walking up Beech Hill for his morning paper. Now, it’s our turn to show the strength of our community spirit and stand together in supporting his family and friends, hoping for a positive outcome.”

Darren, who is 6’3 tall and of slim build, was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue trainers, a navy blue Wigan Athletic jumper and a three-quarter length blue Wigan Athletic jacket.