Former Wigan Athletic striker Alex Revell is the newest permanent manager in the EFL after being confirmed in charge of League One rivals Stevenage.

The 40-year-old was placed in temporary charge last month following the shock departure of Steve Evans to Rotherham.

Evans returned to the New York Stadium when Leam Richardson was relieved of his duties with two games of the season remaining.

Alex Revell has been confirmed as the new manager of Stevenage

And Revell has been handed his first full-time assignment in management.

“We’ve taken our time to consider various candidates, but we believe the dynamics of our squad dictated that Alex was the natural successor to Steve," said Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace.

"Alex knows the players, he’s been part of the original recruitment metric and, importantly, he’s held in high esteem by the dressing room.

"However, we wanted to improve our chances of success on the pitch by providing an experienced coach/assistant manager with in-game expertise and years of experience winning games.

“In this regard, we’ve also appointed the management team that Alex has chosen with Neil Banfield joining as assistant manager/first team coach and Scott Cuthbert taking over Alex’s former number three role”.

Banfield spent 21 years at Arsenal, progressing through the Academy coaching positions before being appointed as first-team coach under Arsène Wegner in 2012, a position he held for six years.

This was followed in 2019 by three years as first-team coach at QPR in the Championship, before moving in November 2022 with Michael Beale to Glasgow Rangers as first-team coach.

Cuthbert is well known to to Boro fans, having captained the club and making 139 appearances for Stevenage in a career that spanned two decades.

"We had options of managers with more experience, but there’s never a guarantee the dressing room will buy into someone new and our dressing room this year is special," added Wallace.

"We have a group of hard working, great characters and we wanted to retain the identity we’ve created.

"These players have a respect and trust in Alex that we have built upon by adding proven coaching ability and experience in Neil.