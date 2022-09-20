Next Cardiff City Manager: Ex-Leeds United, Newcastle United, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic candidates enter the betting
A number of former Blackpool and Wigan Athletic players have been enrolled in the betting for the vacant managerial role at Cardiff City.
The Bluebirds are on the lookout for a new manager after sacking boss Steve Morison on Sunday afternoon, on the back of the club winning just once in seven Championship games.
The Welsh club were 18th in the division at the time of the ex-Norwich City, Leeds United and Millwall striker’s departure having collected just 11 points from 10 games played this term.
The decision to part company with the 39-year-old followed the 1-0 loss to lowly Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium as Jordan Rhodes’ eighth minute finish made the difference.
Caretaker boss Mark Hudson, who made 144 league appearances for the South Wales outfit, including a couple in the Premier League, is the early front-runner for the vacancy at the Cardiff City Stadium.
However, former Tangerines and Latics midfielder Michael Flynn has also emerged as a contender. The 41-year-old Welshman was a Second Division title-winner with Wigan Athletic in 2002/03, making 37 appearances for the club. He also played 32 times over two spells for the Seasiders, firstly in 2004 while on loan and again during the 2007/08 campaign.
Gary Rowett, who played 17 times on loan at Bloomfield Road from Everton in 1995, has also been enlisted in the betting, alongside Rotherham United boss Paul Warne, who scored three goals in 36 appearances for the Latics between 1997 and 1999.
Here are the latest odds with SkyBet, which were correct at the time of publication.
2/1: Mark Hudson; 5/1: Nathan Jones; 6/1: Sol Bamba; 11/1: Scott Parker; 12/1: Craig Bellamy, Lee Bowyer; 16/1: Anthony Barry, Dean Holden, Neil Warnock, Paul Warne, Sean Dyche, Tony Pulis; 18/1: Michael Flynn; 20/1: Darren Purse, Darren Ferguson, Gary Rowett, Mark Hughes, Mark Robins, Michael Carrick, Steven Schumacher.