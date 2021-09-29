Next run starts here - Wigan Athletic star
Kell Watts has challenged Wigan Athletic to dust themselves down and get back on the horse - starting this weekend at Gillingham.
Latics surrendered a five-game win streak in midweek, with Sheffield Wednesday winning 2-1 at the DW Stadium.
The result saw Latics replaced by Sunderland at the top of League One, but Watts is still generally content with the way things are going.
“It’s been a great start," he said. "We’ve kept clean sheets, and we’ve been scoring goals.
"We’ve looked dangerous, and also looked functional as a team.
“We are still building those relationships, there is a long way to go.
"But we’ve had a great start to the season and we go again on Saturday.
“With the defeat tonight, we are all eager now to get back out there.
"We all want to be in the starting XI, and get back onto a winning streak.”
Latics were their own worst enemy in midweek, gifting the visitors a two-goal lead before Charlie Wyke's penalty ensured a nervy last 10 minutes.
“There were a lot of positives from the game," acknowledged on-loan Newcastle defender Watts.
“There were just a few moments - where it was a freak one for the first goal and a decision for the second one.
“Sometimes little moments can change a game, especially when there are two good teams on the pitch.
"In my opinion, there was a lot of Championship quality on both sides, so little moments like that can sometimes make the decisions for these sorts of games.
“The shift that the lads put in, you can see how hard we are working, and we couldn’t put any more in.
“I think we’ve got a lot of positives to take and we will go to Gillingham on the front foot, looking to get three points.”
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20