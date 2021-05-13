Next season starts here - Wigan Athletic boss

Leam Richardson

Because with Latics ‘probably 12 months behind most other clubs’ because of their off-field uncertainty of recent months, the clock is already ticking – with less than three months to go before the new campaign.

“Next season starts right now, and it’s going to be another busy summer!” Richardson said.

“I’ve got a few meetings lined up for this week, with the ownership group, the board of directors, about what type of pathway we choose to move forward with.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Once we choose that pathway, it’s important we try and stay on it, not just in the short term but also the medium term and the long term.

"And it’s important we try and put our best foot forward as quickly as possible.

“We know what we need to do in terms of building this football club back up to where it needs to be.

“You don’t need to remind us we’re probably 12 months behind most other clubs at this level in terms of recruitment and stability.

"But we’ve got that drive and that hunger to try and bridge that gap as soon as possible, and fingers crossed we’ll be able to do that.

“Now is the time to be conscious of what this club needs to move forward, and be ready to put that into practice – whether that’s players, staff, even the stadium.”

At the moment, Richardson has only five players – Tom Pearce, Luke Robinson, Adam Long, Callum Lang and Thelo Aasgaard – under contract beyond this summer.