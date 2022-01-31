Next stop Championship - Wigan Athletic new-boy

And the on-loan Luton man can't wait to get stuck into the task of ensuring Latics remain on the promotion trail between now and the end of the campaign.

“I’m really happy for the opportunity that I have been given to come to such a big club," he said.

“In the last couple of days, the move materialised into me being here today and I’m really excited for the challenge and can’t wait to get going.

Glen Rea

“I feel like the club should be in the Championship, and it has been in the Championship and Premier League.

"It’s a massive club and when I got the call, I couldn’t say no.

"Hopefully I can come and do the best I can and help in any way I can.”

The 27-year-old, who can play in midfield and defence, certainly has promotion form, having helped the Hatters climb from League Two to the Championship during his time at Kenilworth Road.

“I think you just need to take it game by game, and know that is your goal," he said.

"We need to just put the work in - and I’m sure that’s what is going to happen and has been happening here - and hopefully if I can add a little bit to that, then great.

"I’m here to enjoy it and see where we can take the club and hopefully that is promotion.

“Going into the place, everyone is smiling and everyone is happy, and so friendly.

“You can feel a bit nervous coming to a new club, and I’ve not done it for a long time, but everyone was so welcoming and it was really nice to be part of this morning.

"Hopefully it can continue moving forward.”