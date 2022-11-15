Shaun Maloney is among the bookies' candidates for the Wigan Athletic job
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is among the bookies’ candidates to become the next Wigan Athletic manager.
By Amos Wynn
3 hours ago
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 1:02pm
The 41-year-old, who was sacked by Aston Villa a few weeks, is included on the list to takeover the top job at the DW Stadium alongside a couple of former Latics players.
Here are some of the favourites (odds correct as of 12.30pm, October 15, 2022):
1. Duncan Ferguson- 6/4
Former Newcastle and Everton striker Duncan Ferguson has been linked with the role at Wigan. The 50-year-old was the Toffees interim boss briefly in 2019, and also worked under Carlo Ancelotti at the club.
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been heavily linked with the job at the DW Stadium. The 42-year-old guided Rangers to the Scottish Premiership in 2021, but things didn't work out in his recent role with Aston Villa.
Former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley left Bloomfield Road in the summer to join Steven Gerrard's coaching staff at Villa. He left alongside the Liverpool manager a few weeks ago, and could be set to make a return to management.