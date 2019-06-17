Nick Powell decision will shape Wigan Athletic summer outlook

Wigan Athletic’s summer recruitment will become a lot clearer this week with a decision expected imminently on the future of Nick Powell.

The 25-year-old, whose Latics contract expires this summer, is expected to put pen to paper with Championship rivals Stoke City on a lucrative long-term deal – as revealed by the Wigan Post last month.

Latics went as far as they could – and then some – to keep hold of the fan favourite.

But they were always fighting a losing battle against a big club still benefiting from Premier League parachute payments.

The huge chunk of money earmarked for Powqell would also allow Latics greater movement in terms of bringing in fresh blood this summer.

Paul Cook and his players are back in training on Saturday for fitness tests, ahead of a warm-weather training camp overseas which begins next Monday.

And Cook will be hoping to get his squad for next term and beyond in place as quickly as possible, with the opening pre-season friendly at Chester less than three weeks away.

It would be a major shocker if Powell was to be part of that future.

And former Latics striker Grant Holt – a team-mate of Powell during the 2013-14 season – has urged his ex-colleague to think carefully about his next move.

“I think it was only when he left last time that he realised how much he loved it at Wigan,” said Holt, whose autobography was released earloiert this month.

“And that played a big part in him coming back under Gary Caldwell.

“He’ll also be mindful of the fact he got burnt last time.

“On the flip side it’s no surprise there’s been a lot of good clubs trying to take him – because most clubs would bite your hand off to take a fully firing Nick Powell.”