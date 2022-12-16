The Teessider had made plans for the Boxing Day fixture to be a real family meet-up on home soil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a knee injury has put paid to the big reunion.

Charlie Wyke has been denied a Boxing Day return to hometown club Middlesbrough

"That was the first fixture I looked for," admitted Wyke, who came through the ranks at Middlesbrough but left before playing for the first team. "When it was on Boxing Day I couldn't believe it.

"All my family pre-ordered their tickets. My dad was going to get a box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's the biggest disappointment of the season.

"That would have been my first time back at the Riverside since I left and would have been a proud moment, playing against my hometown club in front of a sell-out, all my mates would be there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's a blow, but it's just another setback."

Having bounced back from the trauma of suffering a cardiac arrest on the training ground 13 months ago, the latest 'setback' is something Wyke – and his new perspective – will take in his stride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've learnt a lot over the past year," he told the Northern Echo in a wide-ranging interview. When you have nothing wrong with you, you complain about everything, everyday things.

"But you never know when your last day is going to be, so you need to grasp opportunities and don't put things off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of my best mates is a big Boro fan and is going through a horrendous time right now, he's really, really poorly.

"I'm back playing football for a living and sometimes might complain about stupid things, little niggles, or my injury now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But when I think about what my friend is going through now, football is nothing at the end of the day.

"I've always been a chilled out and positive person anyway but now I appreciate every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A year ago I could have had it all wiped away. That would have impacted so many people.