No Christmas present return for Wigan Athletic ace
Charlie Wyke will be denied his perfect Christmas present this year - a return to Middlesbrough with Wigan Athletic.
The Teessider had made plans for the Boxing Day fixture to be a real family meet-up on home soil.
But a knee injury has put paid to the big reunion.
"That was the first fixture I looked for," admitted Wyke, who came through the ranks at Middlesbrough but left before playing for the first team. "When it was on Boxing Day I couldn't believe it.
"All my family pre-ordered their tickets. My dad was going to get a box.
"That's the biggest disappointment of the season.
"That would have been my first time back at the Riverside since I left and would have been a proud moment, playing against my hometown club in front of a sell-out, all my mates would be there.
"That's a blow, but it's just another setback."
Having bounced back from the trauma of suffering a cardiac arrest on the training ground 13 months ago, the latest 'setback' is something Wyke – and his new perspective – will take in his stride.
"I've learnt a lot over the past year," he told the Northern Echo in a wide-ranging interview. When you have nothing wrong with you, you complain about everything, everyday things.
"But you never know when your last day is going to be, so you need to grasp opportunities and don't put things off.
"One of my best mates is a big Boro fan and is going through a horrendous time right now, he's really, really poorly.
"I'm back playing football for a living and sometimes might complain about stupid things, little niggles, or my injury now.
"But when I think about what my friend is going through now, football is nothing at the end of the day.
"I've always been a chilled out and positive person anyway but now I appreciate every day.
"A year ago I could have had it all wiped away. That would have impacted so many people.
"You take things for granted, we all do, but I've been given another chance and I cherish every day."