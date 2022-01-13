No history-making referee for Wigan Athletic this weekend
There's been a late change of referee for Wigan Athletic's trip to Doncaster this weekend.
History-making Rebecca Welch was due to be in charge for the League One clash.
But there has been a switch at short notice, with Alan Young now taking the whistle.
Welch, 37, last week became the first woman to referee a men's FA Cup tie, the third-round encounter between Birmingham and Plymouth.
Young will be assisted this weekend by Conor Brown and Oliver Bickle, with Johnathon Bickerdike as fourth official.
