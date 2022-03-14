No-one getting carried away, insists Wigan Athletic goal hero

Latics took another huge step towards automatic promotion at the weekend by drawing 1-1 at third-placed MK Dons, the only team that can realistically deny them.

Naylor himself put Latics ahead just before the hour mark with a cool finish from close range, only for Harry Darling to equalise two minutes from time.

Tom Naylor celebrates his goal at MK Dons

The result left Latics ahead of the Dons on goal difference, but with three games in hand.

Naylor, though, says Latics will take nothing for granted - although they are on course to fulfil the potential which attracted him last summer when he moved from Portsmouth.

"I obviously knew with the vision the gaffer wanted about what was in store here," he said.

"I could see with the way he was talking and the signings he was making how serious they were, and I wanted to be a part of that.

"The quality and also the experience about the place is massive, and we just need to keep it going for the last third of the season.

"No-one here is getting ahead of ourselves, though, and we'll see where we are at the end of April."

Naylor was on the verge of joining his hometown club Mansfield in League Two when Latics made their move.

And his quality of performance in the engine room has shown he not only belongs in League One, but hopefully the Championship next term.

"Obviously the situation at Mansfield was what it is, and there were family reasons for me going there," he said.

"After three years at Portsmouth, it's a long time to be away from home, and I wanted to come back up north.

"We also had a baby last summer, which made the decision even more important.

"But after hearing what Wigan had to say, I knew this was the place I had to come, and I'm so glad I made that decision.