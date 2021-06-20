No quick fix, no 'get rich quick' - Wigan Athletic chief

Mal Brannigan and Leam Richardson at the DW

That’s according to chief executive Mal Brannigan who, while determined to plot a return to the Championship, says there won’t be any corners cut.

Speaking exclusively to Wigan Today, Brannigan says the focus will remain on a ‘medium to long-term build’ that will eventually bear fruition.

“It would be very easy to try to do it very quickly, and make mistakes very quickly at the same time,” he said.

“We know we’re going to make mistakes along the way, as every other club will.

“But all decisions and actions will be considered ones, which is an acceptable way of managing.

“There’s certainly no ‘get rich quick’ approach to what we’re trying to do here.”

Brannigan is working to a ‘strict budget’, following discussions with the rest of the board.

Four players – Jack Whatmough, Gwion Edwards, Tom Naylor and Max Power – have already arrived, with skipper Jamie Jones and talisman Will Keane agreeing contract extensions.

That takes the number of senior pro’s on the books to 12, with plenty of work still to do before the start of the new season in early August.

“We’re working to a strict budget at the moment, one we believe will be competitive in this division,” revealed Brannigan.

“The ownership group, and the board, have settled on a budget, for players coming in.

“And we believe, within that figure, we will be able to put together a competitive team for this level.

“Will it be one that is strong enough to compete for promotion? I think that depends on how quickly it all gels together.

“But when we look back on where this football club was until very recently – with only five or six players contracted, having only just survived in League One, recently out of administration – we have to acknowledge the rebuild may take some time.”