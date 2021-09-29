No 'reality check' - Wigan Athletic boss

Leam Richardson

Latics lost their five-game win streak - and top spot in League One - after going down 2-1 at the DW.

And while that's led to some supporters perhaps over-reacting to the setback, Richardson says no-one inside the dressing room will be throwing the baby out with the bath water.

"Listen, it's the fans' job to dream, and to get involved in the hype, and wish and hope for the best possible scenario," he said.

"It's our job as players and staff to work as hard as we can to try to present the best possible version of ourselves to them.

"I don't think it's a reality check after eight, nine, 10 games, because we know our challenges all lie ahead of us.

"We've said that week, in week, out after winning games, and we'll continue to say it after a rare setback.

"We need a response - and I think you're always looking for a response...whether you've won, lost or drawn.

"If you've won, you're always looking to be better, where can you possibly do better?

"When you lose, obviously it's easier to delve into certain aspects of adversity, it's an easier trait for you.

"We've been doing that process over the last two or three months regardless of the result, so nothing changes in that respect.

"We'll just continue to come in and try to be better than we were the day before."

Richardson also explained his decision to start centre-back Jack Whatmough, despite a pre-match injury question mark.

"It was a difficult decision, in that Jack's obviously been excellent for us since he's been here," the Latics boss said.

"He felt tightness at the weekend, but the medical staff worked tirelessly with him to get ready for midweek.

"Certainly the decision to keep him in wasn't the wrong one, and he came through okay."