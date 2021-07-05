'No reason to change' ex-Wigan Athletic boss

Roberto Martinez

After sweeping through qualifying and the group stage in the finals, Belgium - without injured skipper Eden Hazard - lost 2-1 to Italy on Friday night.

But Peter Bossaert, chief executive officer of the Belgian Football Association, insisted Martinez - Wigan Athletic's FA Cup-winning manager - retains their full support.

"Today we start preparations for the September and October games," he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Roberto Martinez will be there. No official communication will follow, but there is no reason to change the staff."