'No reason to change' ex-Wigan Athletic boss
The head of the Belgian FA has confirmed Roberto Martinez will remain as national coach despite their disappointing quarter-final exit at Euro 2020.
After sweeping through qualifying and the group stage in the finals, Belgium - without injured skipper Eden Hazard - lost 2-1 to Italy on Friday night.
But Peter Bossaert, chief executive officer of the Belgian Football Association, insisted Martinez - Wigan Athletic's FA Cup-winning manager - retains their full support.
"Today we start preparations for the September and October games," he said.
"Roberto Martinez will be there. No official communication will follow, but there is no reason to change the staff."
