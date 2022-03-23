No stadium ban after Wigan Athletic racist abuse

However, despite Accrington banning him, Peter Holden has escaped a full stadium ban.

Blackburn Magistrates’ Court was told Holden was heard by a police officer subjecting McClean to racial chants, including ‘Irish ****’, and repeatedly chanting ‘England’, during the League One fixture last September, which Latics won 4-1.

James McClean

Holden, of Limefield Street in Accrington, was ejected from the Wham Stadium, and prosecution lawyer Alex Mann had urged the court to be firm.

He said: “This is the kind of offence that will attract media attention and we should show something is being done about this kind of behaviour.

“Where a person is convicted of a relevant offence you must make a banning order.”

However, a magistrate said: “We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no risk of violence or disorder in future.”

Holden’s lawyer, Gareth Price, said his client had no excuse for his 'atrocious' behaviour and wanted to 'apologise to all concerned, in particular the footballer who (the) comment was directed towards'.

Mr Price added: “He is a lover of football, rather than a follower of a particular team, and still finds it difficult to explain the words that he used.”

He added Holden was not a regular drinker and ‘it got the better of him’.