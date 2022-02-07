Non-league football: Ashton Athletic and Ashton Town in action

Athletic had a fantastic 4-1 victory against Lower Breck at the Anfield Sports Centre.

After being denied by the home goalkeeper, three goals in the space of five minutes saw Athletic take a commanding lead inside the opening quarter.

Christopher Bandell, Hogan Ako and Regan Brown were the scorers for the visitors.

Action from Ashton Town's clash at Chadderton (Pic: Gordon Johnson)

Lower Breck pulled one back on 23 minutes through Sea Miller to give the home fans hope.

But the visitors withstood the onslaught and added a fourth goal 12 minutes from time through Niall Moran.

It wasn’t quite such a good day for Ashton Town, who went down 2-1 at Chadderton.

After Aaron Scholes had given the home side a half-time lead, John Edgerton levelled the scores on the hour mark.

But Chadderton took the spoils thanks to an own goal in the very last minute to break Town hearts.

Billinge’s game was postponed due to the weather.