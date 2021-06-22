Northampton move for ex-Wigan Athletic man

Jordan Flores (Pic: Northampton Town FC)

The 25-year-old - who hails from Aspull and came through the Latics academy - only joined the Tigers in January from Dundalk on an 18-month deal.

"Jordan is a very technical player who we believe will fit in well with us," said Cobblers manager Jon Brady.

"He is left footed and that balance is important for us and he is a different type of player to the other midfielders we have here.

"He is very creative, he can open teams up and his record shows he has a goal in him, and a spectacular one at that.

"He is another one who I think the supporters will enjoy watching. He is a good character and someone we are delighted to bring to the club.

“I am pleased to be able to bring him in on a season long deal, that is important as is the chance to have him with us for pre-season.”