Norwich City boss fuming at 'nasty' incident in Wigan Athletic draw

Full-back Aarons levelled the scores on the hour mark after James McClean had put Latics ahead just before the half-hour.

Latics then dodged a bullet when Ben Amos tipped a goalbound effort from Teemu Pukki on to the bar.

Tom Naylor in action at Norwich

And City were incensed in the closing stages when Naylor slid in to tackle Aarons as he shot, winning the ball but clattering his opponents with his follow through.

"We should be winning the game, and you have to question why the penalty wasn't given after the tackle on Max Aarons," fumed Smith.

"I didn't see it at the time, I've just seen it back, and it's nasty.

"It's stonewall, you only have to look at the kid's shin and the follow through.

"It's a penalty, and there's no excuse for the referee with the view he's got, because he's looking straight down the barrel at it,.

"That would probably have won us the game."

On the result, Smith said: "There's going to be a lot of teams that come here and sit back like Wigan have done, and celebrate getting a point.

"It's a point they've pinched, and two we've dropped.”

Smith's view on the 'penalty' was countered by former Latics midfielder Michael Brown, who was on punditry duties with Sky Sports.

"As the ball comes back inside, as a midfield player, all you're trying to do is get back and help your full-back," he said.

"You see the ball, and you think 'I have got to get something on it'.

"Is there a slight follow through? Yes.

"Is there any intent? I can see why some people would look at it and think it's slightly dangerous.

"But he gets the ball...and it's a good tackle...I think...it's very borderline...and he just gets away with it."

Latics boss Leam Richardson, not surprisingly, sided with Brown’s view.

"I didn't think any of their appeals were penalties, to be honest,” he said.

"I thought they all went down very easily, and the referee managed the game very well.