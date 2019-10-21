Now let's sort away form, insists Wigan Athletic star

Joe Williams has challenged Wigan Athletic to take their fantastic home form on the road to Derby on Wednesday night - and smash the away-day hoodoo once and for all.



Latics have picked up where they left off at the end of last term, boasting one of the best home records in the Championship as well as one of the worst returns on the road.

Sunday's victory over Nottingham Forest made it 13 points from their six matches at the DW Stadium, with only one point garnered from a possible 18 away from home.

With the same players adopting the same formation at home and away, boss Paul Cook was once again at a loss to explain the discrepancy in his post-Forest press conference.

And Williams insists there's no reason for such a stark difference in results.

"The gaffer said to us after the Forest game that when we all play like we did, we can be unplayable for the opposition," said Williams, who was man of the match in the 1-0 win.

"He emphasised that, if we can perform like this against Forest at home, there's no reason we can replicate it away from home - because we've got the players in there to do it."

The performance of Williams in the engine room, alongside Lewis Macleod, ensured Latics successfully overcame the loss of skipper Sam Morsy through suspension.

And Williams hailed his Scottish partner in crime for hitting the ground running on his first appearance in two months.

"Lewis came in and he was outstanding," acknowledged the ex-Everton man.

"Sammy was suspended and he was a big miss for us, but Lewis' performance shows the quality we've got from the lads who haven't been playing as much lately.

"He's played in a few of the behind-closed-doors games, so to get through a 90 minutes like that - without playing a competitive game for a while - is a great credit to him.

"He made my job a lot easier, he was excellent."