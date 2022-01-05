Oldham Athletic boss holds hands up after Wigan Athletic loss

The Wigan players celebrate at Oldham

A virtual full-strength Wigan side put six past an Oldham outfit containing several youngsters to move into the last eight of the Papa John's Trophy.

And Benachour was pulling no punches in the aftermath.

"It was difficult," he acknowledged. "It was their night.

"They were full strength and they haven't played for three weeks so they were fresh.

"I changed the team a bit so we need to have some fresh legs, I played some young players.

"We have some Covid cases, we have some injury and some tiredness so I made some changes but I take (responsibility for) this defeat.

"It was their night. They were better.

"They have a budget four, five or six times bigger than us. They are stronger than us and faster than us.

"There is no comparison. They are top of League One and we are bottom of League Two so we can see the difference.

"I am not using excuses but I try to rotate and prioritise some games."