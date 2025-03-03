Luke Chambers is nearing a return after five months out injured

On-loan Liverpool defender Luke Chambers is ready to give Wigan Athletic a huge boost as he steps up his training following a long-term back problem.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old Young England left-back hasn't enjoyed his second spell on loan with Latics as much as he did his first during the latter part of last season.

Chambers hasn't played since the 0-0 draw at Stockport County on October 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He aggravated a long-standing back issue in training, and returned to his parent club for assessment, before a prolonged period of treatment.

There were initial fears Chambers may even have played his last game for Latics, but the Premier League leaders agreed during January to let the player return to Wigan as he neared full fitness.

And now it seems the player can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"He's back training with the team now," revealed Shaun Maloney, during his final press conference as Latics manager at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's had two or three full sessions, and I think he's due one more final check at the beginning of the week. We'll then have to build him up minutes wise, because obviously he's Liverpool's player and they will have certain demands."

Maloney, who was surprisingly sacked as manager on Sunday morning, also gave an update on Steven Sessegnon, who had been filling in at left-back for Chambers, but who himself hasn't played since January 4 because of a knee injury.

"With Sess, it's just a case of trying to get him match fit," added Maloney. "Even if I'd thrown him on (against Reading) for the last 10-15 minutes, I'm just not sure he's ready physically.

"He's 100 per cent fit, he's training, but I'd love him to get 45 minutes or an hour in a reserve game, because it's been a while since he's played."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the absence of both, January signing Jon Mellish has made the position his own following his arrival from League Two outfit Carlisle United.

"Jon brings big attributes," added Maloney. "I like his profile, he's obviously really experienced, and I think there's so much still to come from him.

"He can be even better on the ball, but what he's given us so far has been very, very good. I've liked what he's brought to the team."