On-loan Wigan Athletic winger Martial Godo has been nominated for the Premier League 2 player of the month award for August.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
The 20 year-old, who joined Latics from Fulham just hours before the transfer deadline, scored five goals in three games for the Cottagers' Under-21s.

After scoring twice - including a stoppage-time winner - in the opening win at Wolves, his deciding goal then defeated defending champions Manchester City.

Martial Godo has been shortlisted for the PL2 player of the month award
Another double helped to beat Crystal Palace, before Fulham decided the time was right to send him out on loan for EFL action.

Before moving to Latics, Godo signed a new contract extension at Craven Cottage.

He was named in the squad for last weekend’s League One trip to Blackpol, although he was an unused substitute.

Yago Alonso, Jamie Donley (both Tottenham), Dominic Ballard (Southampton), Mark O’Mahoney (Brighton and Hove Albion), Sam Paul, Jayden Wareham (both Reading) and Ronnie Stutter (Chelsea).

