On-loan Wigan Athletic man nominated for performance award
The 20 year-old, who joined Latics from Fulham just hours before the transfer deadline, scored five goals in three games for the Cottagers' Under-21s.
After scoring twice - including a stoppage-time winner - in the opening win at Wolves, his deciding goal then defeated defending champions Manchester City.
Another double helped to beat Crystal Palace, before Fulham decided the time was right to send him out on loan for EFL action.
Before moving to Latics, Godo signed a new contract extension at Craven Cottage.
He was named in the squad for last weekend’s League One trip to Blackpol, although he was an unused substitute.
