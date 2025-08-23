Paul Mullin nods home his maiden league goal in a Latics shirt

Paul Mullin admitted to being left with a bittersweet feeling after his first league goal for Wigan Athletic rescued a point at Rotherham United.

The on-loan Wrexham forward - who opened his account for Latics with a penalty in last week's Carabao Cup win over League Two outfit Notts County - only appeared as an 84th-minute substitute at the New York Stadium.

However, he was in the right place at the time with two minutes left to nod home Fraser Murray's corner, which had been flicked on by Maleace Asamoah Jnr at the near post.

Remarkably, there was still time for Mullin to race clean through during the eight added minutes, only to be denied by a fabulous save by Millers goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

All in all, a point saved in the nick of time - but it could easily have been even more.

"I'm obviously buzzing to score my first league goal for the club, after scoring last week in the cup," said Mullin.

"It's a really nice feeling, although I'm also really disappointed I didn't manage to get a second when I ran from the halfway line

"Overall it's helped us to a point away from home, and that's never to be sniffed at.

"We just expect more from ourselves, and that's why there's a disappointed feeling in the dressing room at the end.

"All we can do is move on, it's a part of the season where the games are coming thick and fast, and we'll take it."

On his starring role as a late substitute, Mullin added: "I don't like to be on the bench, to be honest with you.

"I want to play football as much as I can, you only get one career and you want to get out there as much as you can.

"I'm always ready to play, although I was on the bench I was prepared to come on and make a difference, and thankfully that was the case.

"We'd just conceded a goal, so I just had to go on and try to make something happen.

"I thought all the lads who came on made a difference, Maleace flicked the ball on for my goal, and then he's put me through for my chance at the end.

"Credit to all the subs for being warmed up and ready to make something happen.

"Rotherham were probably sitting back after their second goal, they think they've got the win in the bag, they sit a little bit deeper.

"But we've got players with real quality and, when teams do that, we can hurt anyone in this league.

"We've managed to get it back to 2-2, and I'm just disappointed I wasn't able to make it 3-2 right at the end.

"I was just concentrating on what I had to do, that's what I've always done in that situation.

"Actually I managed to strike the ball really well, it's just hit the goalkeeper's shinpad, then hit his other leg, bounced backwards, and he's managed to fall on it.

"It's easy in hindsight to look back and think you should have done this or that, but I just trust my instincts, which has done me all right throughout my career.

"Hopefully next time it goes in the back of the net."