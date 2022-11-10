'One day at a time' - that's Rob Kelly's brief as caretaker manager of Wigan Athletic.

The 57-year-old - assistant boss alongside James Beattie - has been thrust into the top job after Leam Richardson was sensationally relieved of his duties on Thursday morning.

With a massive six-pointer against Blackpool to prepare for on Saturday, there's been little chance to even process the news.

Rob Kelly, with Leam Richardson, after he joined the backroom staff in the summer of 2001

"The owners have just said: 'Look after the next game'," he said.

"They had me in very early this (Thursday) morning, after they'd spoken to Leam, and asked me to prepare the group for Saturday.

"That's all I need to know - what's expected of me today, and then tomorrow.

"In this situation, we're not looking further than that, because I can't control any of the rest of it.

"What we've done is ring-fenced the training ground, controlled everything that's going on in here as best we can, then we'll go home and do it all over again tomorrow."

Second-bottom Latics are desperate for a result against the Seasiders, after a run that's seen them pick up only four points from the last 30 available.

However, a win would see them leapfrog the fourth-bottom Seasiders - and Kelly's hoping home comforts will help them end a tumultuous week on a high.

"I think the supporters have been really good with us throughout," he added.

"They're not fools, they see the big picture, they can see the job Leam's done, and the journey the club's been on in such a short space of time.

"We're moving forward in one direction, Leam was driving it, and the fans have always been very much part of it.

"That's all you can ask for as supporters, and I wouldn't ask them to do anything else this weekend.

"They know there are going to be ups and downs along the way, you've just got to keep going, onwards and upwards."

Richardson was appointed interim manager of Latics after the departure of Paul Cook in the summer of 2020.