One former Wigan Athletic man returns to England squad - as another's international career looks over after snub
Toney has not represented his country since Euro 2024 following his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli last summer.
But boss Thomas Tuchel – whose No.2 Anthony Barry was given his big break in coaching at Wigan by Paul Cook - has handed him a lifeline after he scored 29 goals in 43 games for the Saudi Pro League champions.
Toney is in the 26-man group for the World Cup qualifier against Andorra on June 7, followed by a friendly against Senegal at the City Ground three days later.
Chelsea defender Chalobah is also part of the squad after receiving his first call-up following a successful season for his club.
The 25-year-old, born in Sierra Leone but who has represented England all the way from under-16 level, has played 32 times this season for the Blues as they chase Champions League qualification and Conference League glory.
There is no place for Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, who has struggled for form this season after an amazing campaign last year, and recently revealed his mental state has suffered.
It is an otherwise strong squad selected by Tuchel for his second camp in the job.
Jude Bellingham is included, despite reports in Spain that he is set for surgery on a troublesome shoulder problem after the Club World Cup later in the summer.
Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins earns a recall after injury ruled him out of the March games, where England got their World Cup qualifying campaign off to a winning start with victories over Albania and Latvia.
But Watkins' Villa team-mate Marcus Rashford is not involved after he failed to overcome a hamstring problem in time.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bukayo Saka are back in the picture after missing the last games due to injury, with Noni Madueke also earning a first call of Tuchel's reign.
Marc Guehi missed out due to concussion protocols while there was no place again for Manchester United’s ex-Latics defender Harry Maguire, whose international career could now be in jeopardy after also being left out in March.
Two more Latics old-boys, Reece James and Dan Burn, retain their places in the squad.
