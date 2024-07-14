OPINION: Now's the time for England to end 58 years of hurt - and finally bring it 'home'

Gareth Southgate and England stand on the verge of history

So here we are. Is 'It' finally 'Coming Home' after all?

Who knows? But one thing's for sure. There's as much chance of it doing so than at any other time in the last 58 years (wow, that's increased from '30 years of hurt' awfully quickly...).

And incredibly so really, given how England have played for the vast majority of the tournament so far.

Despite limping their way to the final stages, I've genuinely thought all the way through this could be the one.

Call it wishful thinking, bordering delusion of the highest order.

Yes, even when Jude Bellingham left it until the very last minute (or 80 seconds to be precise) to save the day against Slovakia.

I've defended the players, and yes even the manager, until our WhatsApp group almost exploded.

'Sack Southgate mid-tournament' was a call shared by a few, with several of the players described in even less favourable terms.

But those same players are some of the best players in the world. On their day, they can - and hopefully will - beat any team in the world.

Finally, during the win over Holland, we started to see what the group is capable of.

Now they, and the manager, stand on the verge of history. They're already the first England team to reach a major final on foreign soil. The challenge now is to become the first to actually win it.

Not that it's been plain sailing, by any means. And that's not suggesting for a second that every single bit of criticism that's been dished out was out of order.

Prior to the semi-finals, most of the output was average at best, falling to Gary Lineker's infamous four-letter verdict that so upset the England camp.

But if Lineker isn't entitled to his opinion, delivered honestly and without prejudice, then we may as well all go home.

Let’s have it right...most of the criticism was justified, based on performances up to that point.

Yes, some of it went over the top...such as the beer glasses being thrown at the manager during the group stage.

Even if England had bowed out at that stage, Southgate - for all he's done in the job - deserved better than that.

He'd never profess to be the best tactical mind in the history of football. But the way he's lifted the spirits on and off the pitch since taking over has been incredibly uplifting to watch.

That will be his legacy, win or lose on Sunday. Making the England team ‘our’ England team once again.

And his record of two finals, one semi and one quarter from his four tournaments is the best we've ever had.

He’s also the only man to lead England to a major final on foreign soil.

Regardless of the result on Sunday, it's probably the right time for Southgate and England to part company. He's taken this group as far as he can, and the only way is down from here.

Let's just hope Southgate - and England - can finish the job, in the style they finally showed during the semi-final against Holland.

On a human level, he deserves that. For all the pain over the last 58 years, we deserve this. But as ever...it's the hope that kills you…