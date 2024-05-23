OPINION: Number-crunching as the big rebuild continues at Wigan Athletic

Shaun Maloney is bracing himself for another busy summer as the rebuild continues

We're still not quite at the end of the football campaign, but already thoughts have switched to next season for Latics fans.

Shaun Maloney has already signalled his intention to get as much transfer business done as quickly as possible - ideally in time for the start of pre-season training.

But as new faces prepare to arrive, it's important not to forget those who will be departing for pastures new.

Latics remain in talks with Jordan Jones, Jason Kerr, Callum McManaman and Harry McHugh, and hopefully we've not seen the last of them in a blue and white shirt.

But for the likes of Stephen Humphrys, Josh Magennis, Tom Pearce, Ben Amos and Charlie Wyke, it's been time to say farewell...and a massive 'thank you'.

All five were members of Leam Richardson's League One title-winning squad of 2021-22, and helped to provide memories which will last a lifetime.

Sadly, the bumper contracts they'd signed under the previous ownership - boosted by that promotion - meant their departures this summer were inevitable.

Another harsh - but totally necessary - example of where Latics are headed under the new owners.

It's understood the wage saving on those five players is around the £2million a year mark.

Two million pounds. A year. Not including adds-on such as national insurance that could easily add a quarter to that figure.

Put into context, that is roughly the same as the entire salary cap for stablemates Wigan Warriors, the current rugby league world club champions.

A side brimming with some of the best players in the game.

Indeed, only Humphrys was a guaranteed starter in the Latics first XI - when everyone was fit - for most of the last 12 months, making the decision even more understandable.

Nevertheless, some fans have voiced concerns about 'cost-cutting' from the owners, and questioned the future ambition and direction of the club.

Speak to the manager, however, and it's a completely different story.

Never failing to miss the opportunity to thank the ownership for saving the club last summer - a time during which he freely admits he shed tears, thinking all was lost - Maloney sees only the opportunity to rebuild the club in a way that will ensure we are never facing the abyss again.

Judging by last summer's recruitment, Maloney showed he has an eye for players who fit the mould moving forwards.

He also showed he is not afraid to field young players from the Academy once he believes they are ready for battle.

A collection of young, hungry, determined, talented players who will fight for the shirt - aiming to drag the club up the divisions with them.

Maloney is the first to admit that needs to be balanced with a number of experienced, senior players...who have a point to prove and something to offer - rather than in search of one last pay-day.

Latics will also be benefitted this summer by the lifting of a transfer embargo that has hampered them in the last two windows.

That will absolutely not mean the splashing of cash this summer, with 'the shackles' now off.

But it will allow Maloney - and sporting director Gregor Rioch and head of recruitment Stephen Gormal - to compete for up-and-coming talent in lower divisions and markets such as Ireland and Scotland, for the next 'gem'.

The landscape has changed, but the future doesn't necessarily have to be any less bright.