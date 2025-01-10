Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To paraphrase Forrest Gump, it seems football loans are like a box of chocolates...you never know what you're going to get.

For every Reece James, there's a Dujon Sterling. For every Nick Powell, an Angelo Henriquez. For every Antonee Robinson, a Luke Garbutt.

Even when signing two players in similar positions from the same club in the same window, there's never any guarantee.

See Luke Chambers and Calvin Ramsay this season for proof of that.

Luke Chambers (right) and Joe Hugill (left) have experienced differing loan spells with Latics

That's not to say the loan market should be avoided, because it remains hugely valuable for a club like Latics.

Both in terms of short-term benefit in terms of players coming in - such as the bang-in-form Dale Taylor.

And also in terms of long-term benefit in terms of players going out - such as Josh Stones, who added to his reputation while at Oldham, which persuaded York to shell out big money on him last week.

But Shaun Maloney is absolutely right in his comments this week regarding the need to identify more full-time, permanent signings for the rebuild.

The first year or two was always going to be a mixed bag, having inherited such a mess - on and off the field - from Phoenix 2021 Ltd.

But - as Maloney has highlighted - it's continuity Latics badly need moving forward.

With two or the three players arriving this month on three-and-a-half-year deals, it means that's a couple of positions Latics hopefully won't have to be worrying about strengthening this summer.

Which in turn won't mean anything like another 13 or so new players having to all get used to a new group at the same time, which should help the side hit the ground running next term.

The loan market will continue to be an important one for Maloney and Latics as they shape the rebuild.

But it's also reassuring to see the ownership providing a much-needed commitment to manager and club in the form of long-term investment in the squad.

Saturday's home defeat to League One leaders Birmingham City marked the halfway point of the league programme.

We've had plenty of ups and downs already this season, but the 27-point return from 23 matches suggests Latics have left more than a few points out on the field so far.

Hopefully the January recruitment continues, and Latics can start to move up the table to a more appropriate position for the quality in the squad.

This weekend sees Latics take a break from the league programme after a busy festive programme.

It's probably fair to say Mansfield Town away was probably not the FA Cup third round draw Latics - or indeed anyone - would have picked.

Nevertheless, it provides a decent opportunity for both sides to progress to the fourth round - and the possibility of a more lucrative tie.

Latics were unfortunate to lose by the odd goal in three at home to the Stage in the league back in October.

And they'll certainly travel south full of confidence that they can put that right at Field Mill.

The fact that it will be a new ground to tick off for most Latics fans will make the tie even more appealing.

On the flip side is the ludicrous 6pm kick-off on a Saturday night – in already hazardous weather conditions – for 'overseas television coverage'.

Yet another example of the ordinary, matchgoing fan playing a very distant second fiddle to the demands of TV and their armchair audience.

New England manager Thomas Tuchel has been very noticeably out and about over the last few days after officially commencing his role as Three Lions supremo.

And how great to see the figure of Anthony Barry beside him on each occasion, as they run the rule over potential players for upcoming games?

The likeable Liverpudlian has certainly come a long way since being given his first senior coaching role by Paul Cook at Wigan in 2017.

But the way he has climbed the ladder so swiftly to his current perch at the top of English football should act as a huge source of pride for everyone connected to the club.