OPINION: Why Jamie Jones' remarkable legacy will live on at Wigan Athletic

In the case of Jamie Jones, however, the tag barely does him justice.

The 34-year-old Liverpudlian may only have spent six seasons with Wigan Athletic.

Jamie Jones made memories aplenty during his six years with Latics

But he crammed in enough memories - good and bad - to last a lifetime.

Two League One title wins for starters.

And captain of the band of brothers that pulled off the greatest of great escapes - during administration - in 2020/21.

But that doesn't even begin to scratch the surface of the remarkable legacy he will leave behind.

What many fans won't know is that, while Jones was performing heroics as the last line of defence during that most difficult of campaigns, he was doing even more significant work off the field.

Namely trying to broker a deal with the administrators - on behalf of his dad - to try to buy the club's training ground at Euxton, in an attempt to safeguard its future.

In the end, they weren’t able to persuade Gerald Krasner and Co to do the deal, with Krasner’s old mate Peter Ridsdale getting the keys on behalf of Preston North End.

The though, however, was more than there.

And Jones had already gone above and beyond during the early part of administration.

When he donated his first League One title-winning medal to the fighting fund to keep the club alive.

The raffle generated a staggering £6,500, at a time when every single penny counted.

And it was fitting that the winner of the raffle returned the medal to its rightful owner.

For the duration of his stay, Jones has been the glue that has held the whole thing together.

During his time in the side, and also - crucially - when he wasn't in the team.

Being the kind of 'team man' Shaun Maloney was desperate to retain the services of.

It was perhaps fitting that his final appearance for Latics was in this year's Joseph's Goal Latics legends game at the DW back in May.

Current professionals - especially those without a contract - are rarely seen in such matches.

But Jones' insistence on playing - and returning early from holiday to do so - underlined his right to be regarded alongside the likes of Roberto Martinez, Ben Watson, Emmerson Boyce and Maloney in club folklore.

Jones himself would have liked to extend his tenure, but was sadly a victim of the financial mismanagement that can not just be put to bed by the recent takeover.

The effects of the last year or so will hamper Latics for some time to come.

And it's just a shame they will not have Jones on board to help steer the ship to calmer waters.

He departs with the best wishes and gratitude of every single Latics fan.

In the knowledge he'll always be welcome back.

And he'll never have to buy a drink in this parish again.