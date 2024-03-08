OPINION: Wigan Athletic - Rollercoaster campaign continues with cameo from the 'Celebration Police'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In one sentence, Sean Clare sums up the campaign for Wigan Athletic.

From the high of extending derby dominance over second-placed Bolton Wanderers to the low of being hammered at - statistically at least - the second worst side in the division in Fleetwood.

Latics followed up derby victory over Bolton with defeat on the Fylde coast at Fleetwood

Leaving the side safely in mid-table, chalking off the games until the end of the campaign.

Many of us have dreamed of a campaign without the extreme drama of life at either end of the division...well now we've got one!

In fairness, Shaun Maloney predicted last summer it would be a season of ups and downs, peaks and troughs.

With the average age of the squad having dropped markedly in the off-season, it was always a big ask to expect the new-look squad - many of whom were embarking on their first senior years in football - to hold their levels for nine months.

But the quality we have seen from a group underpinned by Academy products certainly bodes well for years two, and three, and so on, of the rebuild.

This summer will allow the management to assess their squad, with several big contracts - many for players who haven't played much football this term - due to expire.

Players will either move on or commit to an extension on a more manageable deal, meaning Maloney and Gregor Rioch will have greater freedom to bring in 'their' players.

We've seen little indication the new owners will throw money at it, but Maloney and Rioch are comfortable with that.

Just being able to shape the squad in their own image will be a tantalising prospect, especially given the impressive recruitment so far with one arm tied behind their backs.

In the meantime, there's 10 games to go, and the challenge for Latics will be to try to finish in the top half.

They'd already be up there, of course, but for the eight-point deduction.

To manage to do so with that handicap would still represent a fine first campaign of the new era.

Which will hopefully have laid a solid enough platform to repeat the inevitable ups and downs we've seen so far.

Monday afternoon brought confirmation of a Football Association charge for both Latics and Bolton who allegedly 'failed to ensure their players did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way following the final whistle' of last week's derby at the DW.

You'll remember, the incident occurred after Latics winger Martial Godo had the temerity to celebrate a vital victory directly in front of the most vocal and populated area of the DW Stadium...blocks one and two of the East Stand.

Which also happens to be in the vicinity of the away end.

Which led to the swift involvement of the 'Celebration Police', who confirmed afterwards they 'just won't accept one of their players celebrating in front of our supporters...it's not acceptable'.

Which is all well and good. Until footage emerged this week of players from the same very football club over-celebrating directly in front of the opposition Barnsley fans after a dramatic late equaliser.

Fair play, at least the chief inspector of the ‘Celebration Police’ at least acknowledged the double standards, insisting he’d be speaking to his players about it.

It just all seemed a little bit...unnecessary.

On a serious note, don't get me wrong...I have absolutely no issue with players giving a bit back to opposition supporters, especially if they have been on the receiving end during the 90 minutes.

It's part of the game and, as long as it doesn't cross the line, it's give and take as far as I'm concerned.

And the same argument I used whenever James McClean or Nick Powell used to get involved in what has become affectionately known as 'outhousery' (or some similar expression).

In any normal week, I’d have thought the actions of the Bolton players at Barnsley was quite funny...if only it hadn’t happened a week after the DW ‘melee’.

Especially when it has a knock-on effect for Latics.

Who have already fallen foul of the authorities on three occasions this season in similar circumstances - not always (Stevenage certainly springs to mind) their fault.

Having already coughed up in excess of £20,000 in fines, it's another pending punishment the club could well do without.

The fact is, if the Bolton delegation hadn't overreacted and entered the DW playing surface last week, there would have been no 'mass confrontation' that needs investigating.

As none of the Barnsley players or management chose to do the same this week - despite the incident being far more provocative - it's likely no charge will be forthcoming.

Will any of that be taken into account at the disciplinary hearing?