Out-of-contract star insists he 'would love to stay' with Wigan Athletic beyond summer

Jordan Jones has kickstarted his career under Shaun Maloney at Latics

The 29-year-old has kickstarted his career under Shaun Maloney, after being brought back in from the cold.

Jones spent 18 months of his first two years at Wigan out on loan - at St Mirren and Kilmarnock - but admits the arrival of Maloney has been responsible for his turnaround in fortunes.

"The main thing for me is I'm really enjoying my football," he said. "I'm playing regularly, I'm focused, I'm enjoying it, and I'm loving working under the manager and for this club.

"I feel like I'm in a really good place - on and off the pitch - and hopefully that can continue.

"I've had some very difficult days at this club, I think that was very clear for anyone to see.

"Some really tough times, mentally, where I never thought I'd play for Wigan again. But this is where I have to give the gaffer credit...it would have been so easy for him to come in and write me off based on the previous two years.

"Thankfully he took me for the way he sees me, rather than listen to others, and I feel like I'm repaying the faith he's shown in me."

Like many other senior pro's, Jones is only under contract until the end of the campaign.

Latics have yet to finalise their budget for next term – as the process of rebuilding the club, on and off the pitch, under the new ownership takes its time - meaning Maloney's hands have been tied so far in what he can offer.

For now, though, Jones is content to play a waiting game.

"I've spoken to the gaffer, and I would love to extend my time here," revealed the Northern Ireland international. "I think it's so rare for a player to get into a moment where he feels the manager really and totally trusts him, and I feel I've got that here.

"You work under some managers and they say they're not bothered if you lose the ball in the final third, but you know they are, and you make a couple of mistakes, and it starts to play on your mind.

"But with the gaffer, he's been an attacker himself, he's played on my wing himself, and I think he knows that not every cross is going to be perfect, and you're not going to go past your man every time.

"The main thing is he wants you to keep trying to do the right thing, to be brave, keep getting on the ball, and don't let mistakes affect you.

"He trusts his players, he lets us play, and that makes it a really good place to be at the minute.

"I would love to stay here so we'll see what happens with that."