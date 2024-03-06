Out-of-contract Wigan Athletic star insists there's 'plenty left in the tank'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 32-year-old has rolled back the years after earning a one-year deal last summer.

By McManaman's own admission, he was in 'last-chance saloon', having effectively already retired after being without a club for a year.

But only Sam Tickle (42) has made more appearances than McManaman's 41 run-outs this term – albeit most of them have come off the substitutes’ bench - and Latics' FA Cup final man of the match is already looking beyond the end of this season.

Callum McManaman celebrates last week's derby victory over Bolton

"Definitely, I feel like there's plenty left in the tank, and also mentally as well," he said. "The break I had from the game has probably done me the world of good mentally, and now I've come back I feel I've got a few years left in me yet.

"It's a great place to be here at the moment, especially with so many quality young players coming through.

"We're building something special here, the team spirit is getting better and better, we're all together, and there's a good mix in the dressing room. I'm loving it here and I think everyone is, to be fair."

McManaman is one of a host of Latics players out of contract this summer, which he says will be a 'massive incentive' to end the campaign with a bang as opposed to a whimper.

"Obviously there's quite a few of the lads who are out of contract this summer and are playing for new deals," added McManaman, who is in his third spell with Latics. "That's just the facts, that's just football.

"Everyone in there who hasn't got at least another year will be fighting for places and fighting to be here next year. And I think that's healthy, because no-one will be able to take their foot off the gas.