Oxford United boss ready for 'dangerous' Wigan Athletic test

Karl Robinson

Assuming the game takes place at the Kassam Stadium - with so many games up and down the country having already fallen foul on Covid - Robinson's play-off chasing side face a tough test of their credentials against Leam Richardson's second-placed outfit.

"We have played very well in three big away games but things don’t get any easier, and now we face a very good Wigan side as we start the Christmas games" he told Oxford's official website.

"We have two new Covid things to deal with, one staff one player, and like everyone in the country there is an uncertainty about what is going on.

"If you test properly and have proper protocols in place then you are always going to pick up cases like this but we are OK and we can't wait for Saturday.

"What I would like to ask of the fans is just be careful and look after each other when you are inside. If you are inside then wear your masks and abide by the rules.

"And when you are in your seat then stay safe but get right behind us. We are going in to a busy Christmas period, we have some very hard games, but I can’t wait for it to begin.

"Whoever plays, we know that Wigan have some really good players in the middle of the pitch who have seen it all and done it before.

"They are dangerous up top and the lads at the back are really good so we are under no illusions. They are second, and favourites for promotion for a reason.

"There will be immense respect from us for Wigan as a club and as a team but once the whistle goes it will be a hell of a game."