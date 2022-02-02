Oxford United chief: Wigan Athletic are 'benchmark in League One'

Robinson's men flew out of the traps and put in as dominant an opening quarter as any side against Latics this term.

And the home side can have had no complaints about trailing to Matty Taylor's brilliantly-finished team goal midway through the opening period.

But a switch in formation from Leam Richardson led to Callum Lang levelling the scores before Jack Whatmough hit the woodwork in first-half stoppage-time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Amos can't prevent Matty Taylor putting Oxford United ahead

Wigan looked the side most likely to win it in the second period, but honours ended even.

And Robinson reckoned it was very much a point gained against a side he says will be there or thereabouts in the final reckoning.

"I think Wigan are the benchmark in this division, probably the best all-round team in the league," he said.

"These are a good team, I can't see them losing too many games between now and the end of the season.

"Sunderland have got some good players in and they'll give you a different type of threat.

"But Wigan are the best team I've seen this season.

"I still feel we're overachieving, because we're not on the level of the top teams.

"But I was so proud of the way we played, and we'll take tremendous heart from that.

"I know we are a good team - despite Wigan fans criticising us in the second half for doing some of the things we had to do to hold on.

"I'm sure if it was on the other hand, they would be very proud of their players for seeing the game out."

Robinson admitted he was 'shocked' when Latics switched their formation to try to wrestle control back in the first half.

"We made Wigan change their shape because we were so strong and so structured in the opening quarter of the game," he added.

"I don't think they've had to do that too many times this year, and it was a bit of a shock to us.

"In the second half, they caused us a few problems with their rotation, and how big the pitch became for us.

"Max Power drifting into that no-man's land caused us problems, and I just think Callum Lang is a very, very good player.

"From our point of view, we coped with it and limited them when they were at their best.

"It would be a ludicrous statement to say we deserved to win, and I wouldn't do that.

"But I thought we were the best team for much of the first half, just as they were the best team in the second half."