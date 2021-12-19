Oxford United manager muses over Wigan Athletic defeat

Curtis Tilt in action against Oxford

Missing a dozen first-teamers, Oxford then saw James Henry pull up lame in the warm-up.

Despite going two goals down, Oxford rallied to level, and even looked the more likely scorers in the final quarter before James McClean grabbed the winner right at the death.

"It's us against League One at the moment," mused Robinson.

"I'm so proud of the players - we've 12 players out and lost another in the warm-up.

"We effectively only had one sub on the bench who could come on and make an impact.

"They can bring on players who've cost millions of pounds, they had a full squad of players.

"We've just been pipped, and I don't think we deserved it.