The Dave Whelan statue has become a shrine to Latics superfan Darren Orme

In the first of a two-part special, our panel of Latics experts write from the heart as one of their own – Darren Orme – came home for the final time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick Wimsey:

Where on earth do I start? It was the evening of Wednesday, March 5, around 8.15pm, when the mobile rang. It was Anne. 'Mick, Darren's gone missing, he hasn't come home'. First thoughts are that he's a creature of habit, gone for his 14-inch margarita pizza, before heading home! How sadly wrong my thoughts turned out to be.

For 46 consecutive seasons, I have watched Wigan Athletic, and my first recollection of Darren was Walsall at home. Both of us kids, both daft, both full of enthusiasm. One could keep still...the kid with bright red hair like his uncle Alan, well he could never keep still.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren didn't return home on Thursday morning and, after speaking to his family, we started to look for him. Didn't think a 6'2 bloke wearing his favourite coat with bright red hair would be hard to find…

The decision to look on the Sunday morning after speaking to Harry from the Brickmakers was made to start the search. Honestly, I expected maybe between six and 10 people. Instead, more than a hundred turned up...runners, cyclists, dog walkers, general public, not even sports fans...and yes, also Wigan Warriors fans!

I could not speak. I was meant to, but just unable due to heartfelt appreciation. People whom I knew, others whom I didn't, giving up their Sunday morning to look for a bloke whom everyone knew but may never have spoken to. 'I seen him going to work on his bike every day' was one of frequent comments I heard.

With the leaflets I had printed, distribution commenced. Two banners designed, and people from all across the sporting scene - football, rugby league, non-league, TV pundits, and fans - combined to get the message out in the attempt to get our mate home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, March 24, Darren Orme came home. I met Sarah Guilfoyle, and it was decided that tributes for Darren would be organised and take place against Barnsley this weekend. I thank Sarah and the club officials for their support and swift organisation.

On matchdays Darren was never critical of his team. Disappointed sometimes, but that's part and parcel following Wigan Athletic. For cup fixtures, he was never far from the front of the queus paying cash for his away ticket.

Darren's love for his football club really cannot be put into words. The sentiments, accolades already made by fans and friends...I cannot even get near. Social media, journalism...I am never going to make as a career. But one thing I can say is that, stood in front of people outside the Brickmakers, I saw the love for Darren - yes, love and compassion from folk predominantly from his hometown of Wigan - and his family cannot thank you all enough.

When Darren looks down at 3pm on a Saturday afternoon, his head up in the air, arms aloft, singing his heart out when the teams run out onto the hallowed turf, he will smile. Looking down, he will be smiling, in the knowledge people did their very best to find him. He will probably shout at the team to do their best, and laugh as we have our heads in our hands shouting 'Bloody rubbish, Wigan!'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren's 90 minutes have sadly passed, with nowhere near enough extra time played. Gone far too young. The gaffer's made his substitution, Darren's left the playing field, but he will always be watching. And never will that smile or scruffy mop of red hair be forgotten.

Legend status is easily bestowed, sometimes scarcely earned, but this guy DARREN ORME is a legend...and possibly the worst ever raffle ticket seller I have ever had the privilege to travel with in 46 years. Rest in peace my mate. I asked my God to take care of you last week. I am sure he will now. Everyone's mate, Darren Orme.

Matt Auffrey:

It has been a sad week for the town of Wigan and for the greater Latics community as we lost a cherished fan and wonderful human being in Darren Orme. Even while living across the pond, I knew of Darren as a spirited and passionate ‘Tics mon’ prior to his disappearance. The pictures, videos, and stories that were shared over social media throughout the week filled me with emotion. The image of pure joy he frequently exhibited was nothing short of infectious.

Learning more about Darren, the person, over these past few weeks has made me even more proud to be a fan of our great club. Supporting Latics should ideally give all of us some form of a welcomed escape from the harsh realities of everyday life. This particular season has produced many contentious moments within our fanbase. Darren’s unwavering support to the club that spanned decades should serve as a reminder that football is meant to be enjoyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I encourage all who are available to come to the Brick on Saturday as we return to action against Barnsley. Not only would your presence help celebrate Darren’s legacy, but there seems like no better way to honour his memory than to vivaciously cheer the lads on to three points.

The transition from the international break back to the league schedule gives a moment to assess our remaining fixtures from a bird’s-eye view before we dive head-first into this final stretch of the season. Four of our final five home fixtures will feature opponents who are currently in the upper-half of the league table, while four of our final five away opponents currently occupy spots in the bottom half of the league table. Point being - there are some massive opportunities to make up for a less-than-stellar home campaign, along with some equally enticing away days that will hopefully reward our travelling fans for their season-long commitment to the cause.

How Ryan Lowe further establishes his footing with the club will be an important development to monitor as well. It will be interesting to see which players find their groove within Lowe’s system and who falls out of favour. About 60 per cent of the current squad is under contract with the club for next season, so Lowe took the job knowing the core of this group would enter the summer period with him. There will be some inevitable squad turnover on the horizon, but it would be nice if the majority of the players who see this season to the finish line find themselves in strong form come early May. However, getting a positive result against Barnsley this weekend should come before all else.

The club put out a 20-minute video showing the lads having some fun alongside Lowe and his staff in training last week, which gave further proof the gaffer is making a strong effort to connect with the lads. How this dynamic translates to the pitch on Saturday remains to be seen, but it should certainly instil some degree of confidence across the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, another thank you goes out to everyone who has volunteered to support the family of Darren Orme during a very difficult time. The compassion of Wiganers is second to none, and there is no question it will continue for a long time to come. As sad as this week has been for many, it can certainly end on a brighter note. Let’s make this Saturday’s atmosphere one of the season's best. Rest in peace, Darren Orme!

Martin Lally:

International breaks have taken a turn for me personally in the last six months, as I have bitten the bullet on a bucket list item and started to build my England caps following the national team. It’s always quite reassuring that the home crowd at Wembley can be as flippant as the Brick home crowd...and I didn’t think that was possible! From paper aeroplanes to Mexican waves to simply miserable moaning southerners, it was great to see a reflection of the West Stand (where I sit...of course), but hey the experience was fantastic and the reflection spellbinding!

I’ve missed the Tics of course, and I look forward to the next 10 games, for which I’m looking at an attendance of 80 per cent, with only Wrexham and Exeter in the 'not going' column. It feels like the communication from the club has been on the low side, with just a smidge of insight into the last two weeks where we hope Ryan Lowe has been working some magic. The team building day looked positive with smiles on faces and a recovering Tyrese Francois, which was a welcome and needed sight. Chuck a returning Matt Smith in there, Joseph Hungbo also, and the push for mid-table obscurity might be back on the cards.

Saturday sees the return of Stephen Humphries. I was so ambivalent with him when he was a Tic...some weeks he was the absolute difference - especially the 3-2 win at Peterborough last season - but other weeks he was certainly the Tic I most expected more from. I hope he gets a good reception and doesn’t hurt us too much, but I certainly will welcome him back with a short clap and thanks for his continued loyalty to the ever increasing band of brothers since departed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I feel positive going into the last 10. The break has come at a good time to refresh and recharge and hopefully rebuild the squad. I’m hoping for some positivity to finish off the season for the travelling Tics especially, and then to be able to look forward to a new look next year and maybe even a push for the play-offs under a manager with pedigree at this level.

How can you not finish by mentioning the absolute dreadful news that reached us all this week about Darren Orme. I didn’t know Darren that well, but I saw him regularly more times away from Wigan than at home on opposition grounds up and down the country. It was the news none of us wanted - with that glimmer of hope, there was always the chance he would turn up. I want to send my heartfelt condolences to all of Darren’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time. He simply was one of our own. Rest in Peace, Darren.

Lowey:

It doesn’t seem right to talk football in this week’s column. There’s only one topic really to cover, and that’s the sad news of the passing of Darren Orme. I didn’t know Darren personally but I knew of him...a comment I’ve read many times on various social media platforms. A true Latics legend whose obvious passion for the club could not be matched. I’m confident the club will do him proud in whatever tributes they have planned. My condolences to his family and friends.

Ken Danson:

As a devoted Wigan Athletic fan, I know our club is more than just a football team. It’s a community, a family bound together by our shared passion. Through the highs and lows, it’s the fans who provide the heartbeat of the club, our unwavering support making us the 12th man on the pitch. It is with great sadness that we remember one of our own, Darren Orme, a lifelong supporter who was tragically found near the stadium after going missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren wasn’t just a fan. He was a Wigan Athletic icon. A familiar face to so many of us. He followed the team through thick and thin, travelling home and away, celebrating the club’s greatest moments—including our time in the Premier League and that unforgettable FA Cup triumph at Wembley. I can only hope those memories brought him true joy.

If anyone epitomises the term the 12th man, it's Darren Orme. Darren’s loss is deeply felt, and my thoughts are with his family and friends. He was a true Latics legend, and I hope the club ensures his legacy is honoured with a lasting tribute. Rest in peace, Darren...you’ll always be part of the Wigan Athletic family.